 Dusk to dawn curfew imposed in Gboko, Benue state | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dusk to dawn curfew imposed in Gboko, Benue state

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Crime, Lead, News | 0 comments

Dusk to dawn curfew imposed in Gboko, Benue state

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed in Gboko town of Benue state. This is with immediate effect.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this through one of his media aides said the curfew was meant to check security threats in the area.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Benue state Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni is yet to make any comments about the latest development.

Details later.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.