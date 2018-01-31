Dusk to dawn curfew imposed in Gboko, Benue state

A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed in Gboko town of Benue state. This is with immediate effect.

Governor Samuel Ortom who disclosed this through one of his media aides said the curfew was meant to check security threats in the area.

Benue state Commissioner of Police Fatai Owoseni is yet to make any comments about the latest development.

Details later.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

