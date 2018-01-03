 E-Dividends: 2.1m investors register – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

E-Dividends: 2.1m investors register – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

E-Dividends: 2.1m investors register
Daily Trust
From left: Director, External Relations, Securities and Exchange Commission Mr. Henry Rowlands; Coordinating Director Operations SEC, Ms Mary Uduk; and Acting Director- General SEC, Dr. Abdul Zubair, during a press briefing on the ongoing capital
Investors to pay for shares' registration, enrolment from January 1, 2018 — SECPremium Times
SEC stops free e-dividend registrationThe Nation Newspaper
SEC Gives Multiple Subscriptions Investors March 31 Deadline to Consolidate ShareholdingTHISDAY Newspapers
New Telegraph Newspaper –The Punch –Business Post Nigeria (press release) (blog) –Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release)
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.