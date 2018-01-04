Clashes in Equatorial Guinea as government says it thwarted coup – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Clashes in Equatorial Guinea as government says it thwarted coup
Daily Mail
Clashes were reported in Equatorial Guinea near the border with Cameroon on Wednesday, shortly after the West African state said it had thwarted a coup against President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, Africa's longest-serving leader. Government troops had shot …
E. Guinea troops shoot dead 'mercenary' in clashes: state TV
Equatorial Guinea Authorities Thwart Coup Attempt – Reports
Equatorial Guinea says it thwarted 'coup'
