 Nick Foles has come full circle, and the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl – Washington Post | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nick Foles has come full circle, and the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl – Washington Post

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Washington Post

Nick Foles has come full circle, and the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl
Washington Post
PHILADELPHIA — The game was over, except for the formality of the ticking clock, so the Philadelphia Eagles decided to give Nick Foles a grand exit. With about two minutes remaining, he walked off the field, jumping and waving his arms wildly before a
Eagles March Past Vikings to Super Bowl, Just as They PredictedNew York Times
Eagles QB Nick Foles' transformation into Super Bowl starter hits high gear vs. VikingsUSA TODAY
The Latest: Foles, Eagles will be underdogs 1 more timeDaily Mail
FOXSports.com –NJ.com –ABC News –Philly.com
all 2,126 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.