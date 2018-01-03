Eagles’ goalkeepers pay tributes to Raymond King

Super Eagles goalkeepers, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye, have paid tributes to the late former international goalkeeper, Raymond King, following his death in Lagos on Monday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

King, aged 52 died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.The former flamboyant goalkeeper was a member of the Flying Eagles squad in 1979/80 and he made his name in football playing for Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan.

The high point of his career for 3SC was during the team’s 1984 campaign for the then CAF African Cup of Champions where the team finished as runners-up to Zamalek of Egypt.He also featured for the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta with whom he won the 1987 FA Cup title.

“It’s sad way to start the year and I pray that God will be with his family at this difficult period,” Enyimba goalkeeper, Ezenwa, told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“He was one of the best goalkeepers this country has ever produced and it’s sad that he is no longer with us.”Ajiboye also echoed Ezenwa’s words eulogising King for his contributions to the round leather game

“So sad to hear about his demise. In everything, like they say, we have to give thanks to God,” the Plateau United goalkeeper stated.“I grew up hearing a lot by his goalkeeping prowess and was determined to emulate him and other great goalkeepers who have represented the country in the past.“May God grant his family the fortitude to bear this unfortunate loss.”

