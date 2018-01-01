Eagles Star, Junior Ajayi Weds In Lagos – The Tide



The Tide Eagles Star, Junior Ajayi Weds In Lagos

The Tide

Former U-23 Eagles forward, Junior Ajayi at the weekend tied the nuptial knots with his long time girlfriend Tamilore Tahwakhalat in Lagos. The Al Ahly of Egypt star was also included in the 2017 Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Team of the Year …



