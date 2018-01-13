Early voting: Low voter turnout recorded in Anambra Central re-run poll

Low voter turnout characterised early voting in the Anambra Central Senatorial District re-run election organised by the INEC. Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited voting centres in Awka South, Awka North, Dunukofia, Njikoka, Idemili North, Idemili South and Anaocha Local Government Areas report that electoral officials were at the polling units […]

