#Earlygram? Hootsuite adds Instagram scheduling for business accounts
Love the #latergram? Now you can have an #earlygram, thanks to the updated Instagram API which enabled scheduling. Hootsuite is one of the first to allow the feature, but don’t get too excited — it’s just for business accounts.
