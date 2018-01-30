 #Earlygram? Hootsuite adds Instagram scheduling for business accounts | Nigeria Today
#Earlygram? Hootsuite adds Instagram scheduling for business accounts

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Love the #latergram? Now you can have an #earlygram, thanks to the updated Instagram API which enabled scheduling. Hootsuite is one of the first to allow the feature, but don’t get too excited — it’s just for business accounts.

The post #Earlygram? Hootsuite adds Instagram scheduling for business accounts appeared first on Digital Trends.

