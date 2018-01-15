Ebonyi confirms 2 deaths from Lassa fever outbreak

Ebonyi Government on Monday confirmed the death of two persons from a renewed Lassa fever outbreak in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Onwuzurike, who made the disclosure at an interaction with newsmen, noted that the deceased included a doctor and a nurse working at the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA). Onwuzurike said that 12 samples had been collected and tested for possible detection with four testing positive to the dreaded disease.

