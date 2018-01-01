Ebonyi’s Gov. Umahi vows to force federal, state lawmakers out after second term
The governor promises to ensure the re-election of the legislators for second terms.
The post Ebonyi’s Gov. Umahi vows to force federal, state lawmakers out after second term appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!