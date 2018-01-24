Economic reaction to Obasanjo’s letter

Swift reactions have trailed the letter written by former president Olusegun Obasanjo particularly his swipe at the President Muhammadu Buhari’s management of the economy.

In his reaction, Odilim Enwegbara categorically told The Nation that Buhari has not done well when it comes to managing our economy, an economy already battered by President Goodluck Jonathan and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Mr. Odilim Enwegbara, a development economist and financial expert who serves as Chairman/CEO at Pan Africa Development Corporate Company (PADCC) noted that “there is no way Buhari could have been that good a manager of the economy we all thought he was. Not only because throughout his military and recently his political careers he never managed anything close to a serious business.”

“That was why his coming in 2015 as president of a country which economy was on the verge of collapse, was the worst thing that could have happened to our country” he said.

Odilim Enwegbara lamented that “that is why he failed to recognize the urgency to surround himself with a team of seasoned and non-conventional economic managers, men and women who could have thought through the complex economic problems and the best possible solutions. But rather his economic team had to worsen the situation to the inevitability of recession. Just a look at all the economic indices and all you can see is a complete economic hopelessness.”

He dismissed the current accretion into the foreign reserve, stating that “some people are already talking about the so-called $40 billion foreign reserves to be attributed to his good economic management. The first question these enthusiasts have to ask themselves is, should we have had the current high foreign reserves if not because the oil prices have been on the rise? The second question becomes who really owns the forex if not the CBN?”

He argued that once the CBN monetizes the patrodollars by handing the three tiers of government its naira equivalent, hence the dollars becomes CBN’s, which it uses in financing our imports as well as in defending the naira.

Enwegbara noted further that, we don’t require Obasanjo to tell us that the economy has been so battered to the extent that the pump prices of petroleum products are rising without the government knowing what to do to reverse the ugly trend. That has since forced the real economy to the current verge of collapse.

Regarding the 2017 budget, the economist said “the 2017 budget has its capital portion, yet to be implemented to more than 25% or 30%, in the meantime this government has had record borrowing that today pushed our debt profile to as high as N19 trillion close to 100% what it was in 2015 the year he took over power. In the meantime, our infrastructure has further deteriorated, sending cost of doing business in Nigeria out of control.”

However he believes there is something good that is happening in agriculture thanks to the CBN agric intervention funds and the role the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) is currently playing in increasing the agricultural value chain through government’s food processing efforts.

But this efforts he said are “difficult to notice because of the high infrastructure cost which is also being imposed on the same agricultural sector of the economy.”

