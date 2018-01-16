Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Lead 2018 Brit Award Nominations | See Full List

The nominees for the 2018 Brit Awards were announced on Saturday, January 13, with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran receiving several nominations each.

While Lipa is up for five awards – British breakthrough artist, British female solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year – Sheeran is nominated for four – British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year

Lipa is also among four artists whose first full-length studio albums have been nominated. Grime star Stormzy, singer Rag’N’Bone Man and rapper, J Hus, join her and Sheeran for the best album prize.

In the solo male category, Sheeran faces former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, London rapper Loyle Carner and Rag’N’Bone Man.

The 2018 Brit Awards will be held Feb. 21 at London’s O2 Arena.

Here are the nominees below:

British male solo artist

Ed Sheeran

Liam Gallagher

Loyle Carner

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Stormzy

British female solo artist

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Kate Tempest

Laura Marling

Paloma Faith

British group

Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The xx

British breakthrough act

Dave

Dua Lipa

J Hus

Loyle Carner

Sampha

Critics’ choice

Jorja Smith – winner

Stefflon Don

Mabel

British single

Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean – Feels

Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson – Symphony

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape of You

J Hus – Did You See

Jax Jones ft Raye – You Don’t Know Me

Jonas Blue ft William Singe – Mama

Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down

Little Mix – Touch

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Human

British album of the year

Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran – Divide

J Hus – Common Sense

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Human

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

British artist video of the year

Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios

Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean – Feels

Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson – Symphony

Dua Lipa – New Rules

Ed Sheeran – Shape of you

Harry Styles – Sign of the Times

Jax Jones ft Raye – You Don’t Know Me

Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down

Little Mix – Touch

ZAYN and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

International male solo artist

Beck

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

International female solo artist

Alicia Keys

Bjork

Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International group

Arcade Fire

Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

