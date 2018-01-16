 Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Lead 2018 Brit Award Nominations | See Full List | Nigeria Today
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa Lead 2018 Brit Award Nominations | See Full List

The nominees for the 2018 Brit Awards were announced on Saturday, January 13, with Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran receiving several nominations each.

While Lipa is up for five awards – British breakthrough artist, British female solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year – Sheeran is nominated for four – British male solo artist, British album of the year, British single and British artist video of the year

Lipa is also among four artists whose first full-length studio albums have been nominated. Grime star Stormzy, singer Rag’N’Bone Man and rapper, J Hus, join her and Sheeran for the best album prize.

In the solo male category, Sheeran faces former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, London rapper Loyle Carner and Rag’N’Bone Man.

The 2018 Brit Awards will be held Feb. 21 at London’s O2 Arena.

Here are the nominees below:

British male solo artist

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Loyle Carner
  • Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
  • Stormzy

British female solo artist

  • Dua Lipa
  • Jessie Ware
  • Kate Tempest
  • Laura Marling
  • Paloma Faith

British group

  • Gorillaz
  • London Grammar
  • Royal Blood
  • Wolf Alice
  • The xx

British breakthrough act

  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • J Hus
  • Loyle Carner
  • Sampha

Critics’ choice

  • Jorja Smith – winner
  • Stefflon Don
  • Mabel

British single

  • Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean – Feels
  • Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson – Symphony
  • Dua Lipa – New Rules
  • Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
  • J Hus – Did You See
  • Jax Jones ft Raye – You Don’t Know Me
  • Jonas Blue ft William Singe – Mama
  • Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down
  • Little Mix – Touch
  • Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Human

British album of the year

  • Dua Lipa – Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran – Divide
  • J Hus – Common Sense
  • Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Human
  • Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

British artist video of the year

  • Anne-Marie – Ciao Adios
  • Calvin Harris ft Pharrell / Katy Perry / Big Sean – Feels
  • Clean Bandit ft Zara Larsson – Symphony
  • Dua Lipa – New Rules
  • Ed Sheeran – Shape of you
  • Harry Styles – Sign of the Times
  • Jax Jones ft Raye – You Don’t Know Me
  • Liam Payne ft Quavo – Strip That Down
  • Little Mix – Touch
  • ZAYN and Taylor Swift – I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

International male solo artist

  • Beck
  • Childish Gambino
  • DJ Khaled
  • Drake
  • Kendrick Lamar

International female solo artist

  • Alicia Keys
  • Bjork
  • Lorde
  • Pink
  • Taylor Swift

International group

  • Arcade Fire
  • Foo Fighters
  • Haim
  • The Killers
  • LCD Soundsystem

