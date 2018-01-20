Ed Sheeran is Engaged!

British pop superstar Ed Sheeran has announced that he’s engaged to long term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn! The singer made the revelation on his Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and his fiancee. He revealed that he’s been engaged since 2017! He wrote: Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in […]

