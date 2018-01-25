Edo APC LG election primaries: Enabulele, Ilaboya, others emerge candidates

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wednesday conducted primaries across the 18 local government areas of the State to choose candidates who would fly its flag in the local government election scheduled to hold on March 3 this year. The election went peacefully in most of the local government areas, except in Egor, where a mild drama ensured, following the rejection of the party favoured candidate, Ms. Eghe Ogbemudia, by another aspirant, Mr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

