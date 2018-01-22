Edo APC to hold LG primaries Jan 24 – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Edo APC to hold LG primaries Jan 24
Vanguard
BENIN—AHEAD of the March 3, 2018 local government elections in Edo State, All Progressives Congress, APC, has fixed January 24, 2018 for its primaries to elect candidates that will fly the flag of the party in the elections. APC. Meanwhile, the party …
