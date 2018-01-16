Edo community alleges marginalisation by govt

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—THE people of Ewu community in Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State have alleged neglect and marginalization by successive governments at the local, state and federal levels in terms of appointments into political and public offices, provisions of infrastructure and human capacity development.

Ewu town, which has produced prominent sons and daughters such as renowned Evangelist and founder of the Christ Embassy Church, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr Fidelis Oyakhilome (retd) and a Nigerian civil war hero, Brigadier- General Eronmhonbor among others, therefore, demanded for a local government area of their own in order to correct the anomaly.

The community in a statement in Benin City, yesterday, by Isiwele Odazuwa and Chris Egbele, stated that as the second largest community in the council, they have suffered decades of neglect in the areas of appointments into public offices, provision of infrastructure and human capacity development and have been made to play second fiddle to others.

They said, “The sad trend dates back 27 years. Just to mention one area, almost all the major roads and adjoining roads in Irrua town, the council headquarters have been reconstructed while nine in Ewu was touched. We say this act of injustice which can no longer be allowed to continue.”

“If Ewu people must continue to live in peace as Esan people in Esan Central, with the current state of affairs, we will be left with no option than to demand for our excision from Esan Central LGA to rejoin with our equally oppressed brothers such as Ukhun and Idoa in Esan West LGA, and Jagbe in Etsako West LGA, to form a new council to be known as Esan North LGA or Kugbe LGA.”

