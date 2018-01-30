Edo distances self from cattle colony project

Governor Godwin Obaseki has refuted the claim by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the Edo State government had approved land for the establishment of cattle colonies.The party had at a ‘Meet The People Tour’ in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo council area, made the allegation.

But a statement by the Special Adviser, Communication and Media Strategy to the governor, Crusoe Osagie, said the allegation was “another set of lies” against the Obaseki administration.He stated: “The claim is the PDP’s concoction, fabrication and the aim of the dying party to attempt to smear the rising profile and image of the Obaseki administration.



“PDP’s resort to outright falsehood as a tactic for redeeming its irredeemable image demonstrates the party’s lack of capacity to engage in intellectual and ideological contestations.“It is also not true that the Edo State government is not doing anything about the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the northern senatorial district.



“The security challenges we face today in Nigeria’s North East region originated with the PDP.“Every Nigerian knows that the nation’s security apparatus is controlled by the Federal Government and it will amount to sheer mischief to blame Governor Obaseki for the nation’s security challenges.



“The Edo government is working assiduously to attend to all the needs of the people and residents, including the protection of lives and properties and will not be distracted by the false and bogus claims of the people who ruined the state when they were in power. “Osagie continued: “No amount of misinformation by the ailing PDP will sway Edo people and, who witnessed their criminal activities while in power. They are very intelligent and can sense a lie from a distance.



“The PDP lacks the credibility to speak on any issue in Edo State. Rogues and looters cannot suddenly turn advocates of good governance. PDP cannot give what it does not have.”

