Edo Govt. okays 300 schools for New skills-based curriculum

Three hundred schools in the basic education sub-sector have been selected for the implementation of the Edo State’s new skills-oriented curriculum that will leverage on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).



The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who said this in his New Year broadcast, explained that his administration was set to implement the reforms in the educational sector starting with a pilot that includes 300 basic schools.

“Our teachers will be supported and the school curriculum adjusted to make it more relevant. We will commence our basic education reforms with a pilot project covering the first 300 schools,” Obaseki said.

He explained that, “In the primary and secondary education sub-sector, we have successfully completed the census of our public primary and secondary schools to ascertain the exact number of schools, teachers, students and infrastructural facilities that exist. We are overhauling our basic education system by introducing technology to our primary schools and enhancing the capacity of our teachers to instruct our children by using modern technology tools.”

According to the governor, the census “will aid us with planned rehabilitation, reconstruction, equipping and management of our educational institutions as we embark on massive rehabilitation and reconstruction work, which will commence in our public primary and secondary schools.”

The new school curriculum also includes themes in social studies that will educate children on the ills of human trafficking, a policy of the state government designed to win the hearts of young ones to join in the campaign against human trafficking and illegal migration.

Obaseki added that “This is the only way to effectively empower our people educationally to enable them compete anywhere in the world,” noting that the novel curriculum addresses the present challenges faced in the nation’s educational sector.

The post Edo Govt. okays 300 schools for New skills-based curriculum appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

