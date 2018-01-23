Edo LG polls: APC chieftain cautions against imposition

Jethro Ibileke/Benin As members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Edo State, prepare to elect candidates for the March 3 local government election, a former governorship candidate in the State, Blessing Agbomhere, has warned the leadership of the party against imposition and disenfranchisement of candidates. The local primary election where Councillors and Chairmanship candidates for the 18 local government councils would emerge holds on Wednesday, January 23. Agbomhere who gave the warning during an interview with journalists in Benin, also condemned the planned disenfranchisement of former Local Government officials from contesting in the primaries.

