Edo police command arrest driver for alleged killing of boss in Edo – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Edo police command arrest driver for alleged killing of boss in Edo
Vanguard
BENIN CITY-THE Edo state police Command has arrested a driver identified as Samson who allegedly killed his boss and dumped his body in a tank at Ekiadolor, Ovia North East Local government Area of Edo state. Two other suspects were also arrested in …
Driver Abducts, Kills, Dumps Body of His Boss In Septic Tank In Edo
Driver kills boss, dumps body in septic tank
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!