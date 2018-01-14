Edo SUBEB, Police to curb vandalism, encroachment in schools

The Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has concluded arrangement with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police, to curb vandalism, theft and encroachment on properties of schools under its jurisdiction across the state as the agency commences the roll out of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s reforms for the education sector.

This was disclosed by Acting Chairperson of SUBEB and Special Adviser to the Governor on Basic Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, after a meeting with the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Kokumo at the weekend in Benin City, the state capital.

Dr. Oviawe said SUBEB is taking necessary action to secure infrastructure as vandalism and theft of infrastructure in schools have become worrisome, noting that a symbiotic relationship with the Police will ensure school properties are better protected.

“The rate at which infrastructure are vandalised and facilities are stolen in public schools is disturbing to government. We are partnering with the police to assist us in tackling the ugly trend,” she said.

She added, “We want SUBEB to get to a point where we have unfettered access to the police for necessary assistance in times of need in our schools across the state. There is a case of theft which is in court, where a window casing was stolen from one of the schools and sold to a pastor, who now uses it in his private school. We are committed to arresting these cases as we roll out Governor Godwin Obaseki’s education programmes.”

According to her, the partnership with the police include the provision of general safety and security in the schools and to check encroachment into school landed property.

She expressed appreciation to the police boss for the assurance to work with SUBUB.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kokumo assured the SUBEB boss that the command will pass details of the partnership to the grassroots, where local police units have easy access to schools, urging, “Education secretaries in local government areas across the state should collaborate with other police hierarchies such as Divisional Police Stations and other police posts across the state for better synergy on how to tackle areas of concern in schools.”

