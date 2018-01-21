Edo to verify, pay arrears of batch 40 pensioners from Jan 24

In continuation of the phased payment of pension arrears in the state, the Edo State Government has called on pensioners in batch 40 to present themselves for physical and documentary verification from January 23 to 24 at Imaguero School Hall, Benin City.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Pensions Bureau, I.D.S Juwobor, the state government said the exercise will also afford pensioners in batches 37, 38 and 39, who missed previous verification exercises, the opportunity to be screened and get their records taken to facilitate payment of their arrears.

According to him, “Affected pensioners are advised to check the list of pensioners in the batches at the office of the Head of Service on January 22 and 23. They are to come to the venue of the verification exercise with the following: pension authority, retirement letter, letter of first appointment, pension identity card, biometric slip and bank details including bank name and account number.”

He said upon conclusion of the verification exercise, outstanding pension arrears will be credited into each pensioner’s account, “without delay after due process and documentation by relevant agencies involved in the payment process.”

Recall that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration opted for the phased payment of pension arrears after it met a backlog of about N10 billion. The phased payment of the arrears has reduced the arrears by about N6 billion, providing succour to pensioners whose arrears accrued from 1996 to 2000.

