Education ministry owing contractors N10 billion – Perm Sec

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, Arc. Sonny Echono has revealed that the Federal Ministry of Education owed contractors to the tune of N10 billion in the last eleven years. The Permanent Secretary who appeared with the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund […]

Education ministry owing contractors N10 billion – Perm Sec

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

