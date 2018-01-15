EEDC comes 1st in 2017 NEMSA safety ranking

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has emerged overall first position in the 2017 Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) Safety ranking; a remarkable leap from its fifth position in the 2016.

NEMSA is an agency of government responsible for ensuring safety of lives and property in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

This ranking was released by NEMSA in its Disco & TCN Ranking Trend for 2017 at the just-concluded Monthly Power Sector Meeting held at Mararaba Akunza, Nasarawa State on Monday, last week.

It is worthy of note that in the year under review, EEDC consistently maintained first position in eight out of twelve months, this underscores the passion and conscious effort put in by Management of the company in ensuring that safety rules are strictly adhered to, and safe environment are consistently maintained. The criteria used for the ranking ranges from, fatalities (that is the number of deaths within the network), major injuries as well as network resolved. The Acting Managing Director/CEO of EEDC, Mr. Paul Okeke, attributed this feat to the commitment and conscious effort made by the Management of EEDC in ensuring strict adherence to safety rules and regulations.

and the consistent Public Safety Awareness Campaign it embarked on via interactive radio shows across the South-East states, as well as Town Hall Meetings held in various Local Government Councils to educate and sensitise the general public on the need to be safety conscious.

While commending his staff for this achievement, Okeke encouraged them not to rest on their oars, but to work hard in sustaining the attained position.

In his own reaction, the Head, Health, Safety & Environment, EEDC, Engr. Francis Iwu attributed this achievement to the seriousness the organisation has been giving to Safety, and the continuous investment in qualified Safety personnel and equipment.

He went on to appeal to members of the public to be safety conscious and desist from engaging in acts that would put their lives or that of their loved ones at risk.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

