EFCC arraigns judge, ex-governor’s son over alleged graft

Dasuki’s absence stalls trial at Federal High Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned Justice Mohammed Nasir Yinusa before a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja for alleged perversion of justice.Justice Yinusa of a Federal High Court was docked on a five-count charge alongside Esther Agbor, a staff of the Law Firm of Rickey Tarfa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The duo pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice Sherifat Solebo.The EFCC accused Justice Yinusa of attempting to pervert justice by engaging in constant price negotiations and confidential telephone conversations with Tarfa, when he presided over two of his cases.It further alleged that Justice Yinusa received N1.5m from his co-defendant, Esther Agbor to favour Tarfa’s law firm in his judgments.

The EFCC also alleged that Yinusa received financial inducement from Joseph Nwobike (SAN) to give favourable judgment in his (Nwobike’s) cases before him.After their plea, EFCC Counsel, Bertram Anslem Ozioko, prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison custody and fixed a date for trial.

Responding to his submission, Counsel to Justice Yinusa, Mr. I. Mohammed, opposed the prosecution’s application and asked the court to disregard the prosecution’s prayers, noting that they have a bail application on self- recognition.

In a related development, the EFCC yesterday arraigned former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu’s son, Nuriani Adamu, before Justice J. K. Daggard of the Federal High Court, Kano over alleged money laundering.He was arraigned alongside one Felix Onyago on an amended six-count charge bordering on money laundering and illegal diversion of illicit funds of N32 million. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the defendants, Mamman Lawan, made a bail application in respect of the defendants under Section 36 Sub-section 6 (b) 5 and Section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the absence of former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuk and his lead Defence Counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), again, stalled trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Dasuki’s trial on money laundering and illegal possession of firearms, which began in 2015, has not progressed beyond his arraignment due to the absence of the defendant in court.

When the matter was mentioned, the Prosecution Counsel, Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), queried the absence of the defendant but Dasuki’s Counsel, Adeola Adedipe, blamed the prosecution for his inability to produce the defendant as scheduled. Adedipe told the court that the lead Defence Counsel had written the court asking for adjournment, as his client was absent in court.

