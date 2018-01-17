 EFCC docks bureau de change operator over N7.3m fraud – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
EFCC docks bureau de change operator over N7.3m fraud – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

EFCC docks bureau de change operator over N7.3m fraud
A bureau de change operator has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegations bordering on fraud. The defendant, Baba Abba, was docked on a two-count charge before an FCT High Court in Wuse for allegedly

