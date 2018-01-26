 EFCC freezes ex-SGF Babachir Lawal’s accounts | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC freezes ex-SGF Babachir Lawal’s accounts

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen the bank accounts of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal. Recall that the ex-SGF was on Wednesday detained by EFCC. An EFCC source who spoke to Punch said both the personal account of Lawal, and the account of Rholavision Engineering Limited, […]

EFCC freezes ex-SGF Babachir Lawal’s accounts

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.