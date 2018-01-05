 EFCC Grills David Mark For Second Time | Nigeria Today
EFCC Grills David Mark For Second Time

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The ongoing investigation of former Senate President David Mark by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) continued on Thursday as the retired army general was interrogated by the anti-graft body. This was following a two-week grace granted to the senator to attend to his health after he earlier claimed to have been “too sick […]

