EFCC grills former Plateau governor, Jang

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday questioned the immediate past governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, over alleged fraud. His senior legislative aide, Olivia Dzyam, in a statement confirmed that the anti-graft agency invited Mr. Jang but insisted that he was not arrested or detained. “He honoured the invitation of the EFCC,” […]

