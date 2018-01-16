 EFCC moves to seize fresh Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.3bn | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC moves to seize fresh Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m, N7.3bn

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has started a fresh move to seize funds in 15 bank accounts linked with the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. The funds, which the EFCC is seeking to seize, include a total of $8,435,788.84 and over N7.35bn. The EFCC had on Monday morning appeared before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.