EFCC re-arraigns ex FCT Minister, others, over fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday charged a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide before a Federal High Court Lagos, for allegedly laundering the sum of N650 million.

Akinjide was re-arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan, on a 24-count charge, following the transfer of the case file by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice Adamu Kafarati.

She was first charged before the Oyo State division of the court, but was charged by anti-graft agency in Lagos, alongside a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Allison-Madueke was however, said to be at large. Others named in the charge are Ayo Adeseun and a Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olarenwaju Otiti.

The Minister and her co-accused were accused of conspiring to directly take possession of N650million, which they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

According to the EFCC, the accused persons allegedly received the money from Alison-Madueke in the build- up to the 2015 general election.

The money was said to be part of a larger sum of 115 million dollars allegedly doled out by Alison-Madueke to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their arraignment, Justice Hassan ordered that they should continue to enjoy the terms of the bail earlier granted to them by Justice J.O Abdul-Malik in Ibadan.

Justice Abdul-Malik had granted Akinjide bail on self recognisance.

The court had also granted bail to Otiti and Adeseun in the sum of N100million each and sureties in the like sum.

The court had said that the surety must be a civil servant or public servant in a level of director. Justice Hassan adjourned until Feb. 5,6 and 14 for trial.

