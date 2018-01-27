 EFCC Releases Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal on Bail | Nigeria Today
EFCC Releases Ex-SGF, Babachir Lawal on Bail

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released detained former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal.

A source in the commission told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Lawal was released on administrative bail on Friday evening.

The source, however, did not give further details.

Lawal was detained by the EFCC on Wednesday morning after he honoured an invitation to the commission’s head office in Abuja.

When NAN contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Mr Samin Amaddin on the issue, he said he was not aware.

The development followed Lawal’s sack by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 30.

Buhari’s action was based on the recommendation of a presidential panel that probed misuse of funds meant for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North East.

The former SGF is accused of using his company Rholavision Engineering Ltd to corner a N200 million contract for the clearing of “evasive plant species’’ in Yobe.

 

 

