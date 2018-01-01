EFCC reveals how Patience Jonathan ‘stole’ $15.5m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has told the Federal High Court in Lagos how former First Lady Patience Jonathan got the $15.5million which she claims ownership of. In its defence to her suit challenging the freezing of her accounts, the commission argued that Mrs Jonathan does not run any business from which she […]

