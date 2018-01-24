EFCC: Why we arrested Patience Jonathan’s sister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC has stated reasons why it arrested Esther Oba, a sister to Nigeria’s former first lady Patience Jonathan.

Oba was arrested yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja by officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service and subsequently handed over to the EFCC.

According to a statement by the EFCC Oba’s name tallied with one of the frozen account of the former first lady as she was the sole signatory to the account.

“From our findings, the closing balance in the account was N317,397,458.26 as at August 10, 2017. The inflows came without a clear narration as to the source. However, investigation is being intensified in that direction. Her claim is that the company was owned by their mother who is deceased. However, major inflows into the account occurred after the demise of their mother, Mrs. Esther Fynface Charity Oba.

“She claimed that transactions were continued by her late brother, Mr. Tamuno Mohammed Tonye (who was buried in December 2017), but in an attempt to regularise the account at the advent of the BVN, a board resolution was submitted to Stanbic IBTC requesting that Esther Oba should be the signatory to the account,’ the statement read.

The Commission said about N350 million naira flowed into the account between March and May of 2016. It says it suspects that she and others became involved in money laundering in their quest to mop up money after the first lady’s hubby left office.

