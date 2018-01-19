Efe & Olamide hit the streets to shoot Video for “Warri”

Big Brother Naija 2017 winner Efe and top rapper Olamide have shot the music video for the collaboration “Warri” which was dropped late last year. The video for the Young Jonn-produced single was shot by Avalon Okpe and sees the two rappers hit the streets, fittingly so as they both have ties to the hood. […]

The post Efe & Olamide hit the streets to shoot Video for “Warri” appeared first on BellaNaija.

