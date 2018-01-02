 Egypt Hangs 4 Convicted Of Deadly 2014 Bomb Attack | Nigeria Today
Egypt Hangs 4 Convicted Of Deadly 2014 Bomb Attack

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

bomb attackEgypt has hanged four men convicted by a military court of killing three military students in a bombing in 2014, security sources said on Tuesday. It was the second reported multiple execution of convicted Islamist militants in a week. A week ago Egypt hanged 15 men accused of deadly attacks in the Sinai peninsula, believed…

