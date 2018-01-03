Egypt Jails 10 For 25 Years Over Illegal Immigration – Independent Newspapers Limited
Egypt Jails 10 For 25 Years Over Illegal Immigration
An Egyptian court on Wednesday sentenced 10 people to up to 25 years in prison for assisting illegal immigration through the country's northern sea shores, the official MENA news agency reported. An Alexandria Criminal Court sentenced five of them to …
