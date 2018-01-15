Egypt says it does not want war as tension grows with Sudan
Relations between the two countries have deteriorated in recent weeks, including over a Sudan-Turkey naval agreement that angered Cairo
The post Egypt says it does not want war as tension grows with Sudan appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!