Egypt to halt imports of LNG by end of FY 2017/18 – minister of petroleum – Reuters Africa
Reuters Africa
Egypt to halt imports of LNG by end of FY 2017/18 – minister of petroleum
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt plans to stop importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of the 2017/18 fiscal year ending in June as it speeds up production at recently discovered gas fields, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Saturday. A general …
