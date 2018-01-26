 Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II is Moved To New Home – News18 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II is Moved To New Home – News18

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


News18

Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II is Moved To New Home
News18
"The colossus of Ramses II stands at the atrium to guard the largest museum in the world, like it did in antiquity at the Great Ptah Temple in Memphis," Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Enany said at the ceremony. AFP Relaxnews. Updated:January 26, 2018
Transfer operation of King Ramses II statue completedEgypttoday
Giant statue of Ramses II moves to new museumThe Construction Index
Egypt moves Ramses II statue to Grand Egyptian Museum's atrium for later soft openingXinhua
New Jersey Herald –ecns
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.