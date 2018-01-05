 Egypt’s Mohamed Salah & Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala win Best Player Awards at #AiteoCAFAwards2017 | See Full List | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah & Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala win Best Player Awards at #AiteoCAFAwards2017 | See Full List

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The 2017 edition of the CAF Awards celebrating football stars held last night in Accra Ghana. Honoured at the event was Nigeria’s football star Asisat Oshoala who took home the Women’s Player of the Year Award… for the third time! Present at the event was Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo, former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, […]

The post Egypt’s Mohamed Salah & Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala win Best Player Awards at #AiteoCAFAwards2017 | See Full List appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.