Egypt’s Salah Wins CAF Player Of The Year 2017 As Nigeria’s Oshoala Wins Female Version

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala were the biggest winners of the 2017 CAF Awards which held in Ghana on Thursday evening. While Liverpool’s Salah won his first African Player of the Year award, China-based Oshoala won her third Women’s Player of the Year award at the event sponsored by Aiteo group. Salah beat […]

The post Egypt’s Salah Wins CAF Player Of The Year 2017 As Nigeria’s Oshoala Wins Female Version appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

