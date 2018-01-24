Egypt’s Sisi launches re-election bid after arrest of main rival – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Egypt's Sisi launches re-election bid after arrest of main rival
Reuters
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially launched his bid for a second term in office on Wednesday, registering himself as a candidate for the March election, state news agency MENA said, a day after his main potential rival …
Egypt's president submits nominations after rival's arrest
Egypt's al-Sisi submits presidential re-election bid
Egypt's military arrests ex-general running for president
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!