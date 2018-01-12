Ekiti Federal University commences post graduate studies

Admissions into the Post graduate programmes of the Federal University, Oye- Ekiti, Ekiti State, has commenced. The programme would start with faculties of Agriculture, Arts and Social Science, while other faculties would also join in a few months from now. According to the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies of the university, Professor Rasaki Ojo […]

Ekiti Federal University commences post graduate studies

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

