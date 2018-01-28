Ekiti Govt files 19-count charge against Fayemi, ex-finance commissioner – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ekiti Govt files 19-count charge against Fayemi, ex-finance commissioner
Vanguard
Less than two weeks after releasing a white paper on the report of the Justice Silas Oyewole Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the Finances of Ekiti State during the administration of the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi as …
