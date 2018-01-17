Ekiti state University begins strike over unpaid salaries
The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Ekiti State University (EKSU) chapter, has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike action. The strike action commenced on Wednesday, 16 January, two weeks after the university management announced the resumption of academic activities. The workers are protesting the non-payment of six-month subventions, salary arrears as well as cooperative […]
