Eko Disco tenders apology to residents over irregular power supply
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC or Eko Disco) on Sunday apologised to its consumers over the irregular power supply currently being experienced. The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, explained that the epileptic supply was due to a system collapse from the national grid affecting the entire country. Idemudia, said the system collapsed which…
The post Eko Disco tenders apology to residents over irregular power supply appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
