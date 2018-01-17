EKSU Chapter of ASUU Embarks On Indefinite Strike

EKSU Chapter of ASUU Embarks On Indefinite Strike. The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), has embarked on an indefinite strike action. The strike action is coming two weeks after the school resumed for academic activities. The decision to embark on an indefinite strike followed non-payment of six-month …

