El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buhari

Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has branded Ben Murray-Bruce, Senator representing Bayelsa East a liar. El-Rufai said the business mogul is feeding the public with wrong information about the Lagos-Kano dual track-standard gauge rail system. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday commissioned 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna route. Reacting […]

El-Rufai attacks Ben Bruce over Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

