 El-Rufai insists on education reform – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai insists on education reform – The Punch

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

El-Rufai insists on education reform
The Punch
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that there is no going back on his administration's decision to carry out education reforms in the state. Speaking in a recent radio broadcast in Kaduna, the state capital, el-Rufai described education
The State Government still hasn't learnt the lessons of the Perth Modern backflipThe West Australian
The Top Education Articles of the Year: Our 17 Most Popular (and Shared) School Stories of 2017The 74
Schools still recovering from cutsLowell Sun
The Online Citizen –The Park Record –Scoop News
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.